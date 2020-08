Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows a crane hoisting a container at Chengdu International Railway Port in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. Chengdu has seen nearly 1,200 accumulative trips made by China-Europe freight trains from January to July this year, a year-on-year increase of 58.6 percent, according to the management committee of the Chengdu International Railway Port. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)