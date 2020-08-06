Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 6, 2020
Russia registers over 5,200 new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    16:22, August 06, 2020

Russia has registered 5,267 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 871,894, the fourth highest in the world, the country's coronavirus response center said Thursday.

Meanwhile, 116 people died in the same period, pushing its national tally to 14,606, while a total of 7,331 patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 676,357, the center said.

Moscow, the hardest-hit region in Russia, has recorded 684 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, it said.

According to Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, over 29.7 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country since the beginning of the epidemic.

