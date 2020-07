Russian navy ships sail during a military parade to celebrate Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 26, 2020. The naval parade in St. Petersburg involved 46 ships and submarines, more than 40 planes and helicopters, and over 4,000 servicemen. Smaller celebrations were held in the country's other fleet bases. Russia marks its Navy Day annually on the last Sunday of July. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)