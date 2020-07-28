Russian communist party advocates strengthening Moscow-Beijing ties

Russia and China should continue to strengthen their relations in defiance of Western attempts to sow discord between them, Russian communist leader Gennady Zyuganov said Monday.

Zyuganov, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Russia, made the remarks in a statement after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for the creation of a "new alliance" to counter China last week.

After his speech, when asked if Russia could be coaxed "into the battle to be relentlessly candid about the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo said that he indeed saw such an opportunity.

"This proposal is extremely dangerous and destructive ... The goal is to drive a wedge into the strategic partnership and friendly ties between Russia and China," Zyuganov said.

The Communist Party of Russia welcomes the fact that Russia and China have cemented their friendship and deepened close cooperation, he noted.

"The Communist Party of Russia has always helped to strengthen relations between the two countries. Our inter-party ties with the Communist Party of China are aimed at bringing the two peoples closer together, enhancing security and harmonizing international relations," he said.

According to Zyuganov, the friendship and partnership between Russia and China provides an opportunity for both to jointly develop the economy and technology, strengthen peace and security, and protect sovereignty.

"We are convinced of the prospects for deepening strategic cooperation with Beijing," he said.