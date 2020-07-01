Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
COVID-19 not significantly impacting Russian army: defense minister

(Xinhua)    09:52, July 01, 2020

MOSCOW, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is not significantly impacting Russia's armed forces, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a conference call on Tuesday.

"The preparation plan for the winter training period is almost completed. For the summer period, only a small part of the activities was postponed," Shoigu said, adding that the planned rearmament of the army and navy continued despite the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the year, 776 units of the latest weapons and vehicles have been delivered to troops, including 58 airplanes and helicopters, over 140 armored combat vehicles and 510 multi-purpose vehicles, Shoigu said, adding that the navy has received a strategic missile submarine and two support vessels.

"The planned progressive development of the armed forces and a qualitative increase in the level of their condition will continue in the second half of the year," he said.

