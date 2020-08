Actors from a local Jin opera troupe give a performance in Touquan Village, Jingxing County, Shijiazhuang City of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 5, 2020. The Jingxing Jin opera troupe staged a performance on Wednesday in Touquan Village, the first of a series of over 60 touring performances in the rural areas of Shijiazhuang City during the summer holidays. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)