A giant panda arrives at the Yangzhou Taizhou International Airport in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 5, 2020. Transferred from China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, two giant pandas, Yun Er and Zhen Sheng, arrived in Yangzhou on Wednesday and will be transferred to Dafeng Port Zoo in Yancheng of Jiangsu. (Photo by Yu Xing/Xinhua)