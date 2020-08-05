Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

S.Korea's foreign reserves continue to rise for 4 months

(Xinhua)    14:41, August 05, 2020

South Korea's foreign reserves continued to rise for four straight months as the weak U.S. dollar raised the conversion value of non-dollar assets, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Foreign currency reserves amounted to 416.53 billion U.S. dollars as of the end of July, up 5.77 billion dollars from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The reserves kept growing for the fourth consecutive month owing to the weak dollar that expanded the conversion value of non-dollar assets.

The dollar index, which gauges the dollar value versus six major peers, retreated 4.6 percent last month.

The country's foreign reserves were composed of 379.38 billion dollars of securities, 24.86 billion dollars of deposits, 4.79 billion dollars of gold bullion, 3.13 billion dollars of special drawing rights (SDR) and 4.37 billion dollars of IMF positions.

South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign reserves as of end-June, unchanged from the previous month.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York