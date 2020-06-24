SEOUL, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) was seen removing loudspeakers set up from Sunday afternoon in the border areas with South Korea, multiple local media reported Wednesday.

An unnamed government source was quoted as saying that the DPRK was seen withdrawing loudspeakers in the morning from the eastern inter-Korean border area that had been redeployed since Sunday afternoon.

The two Koreas removed propaganda loudspeakers from frontline areas after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un agreed to the removal during their first summit in April 2018 at the border village of Panmunjom.

Amid the rising tensions between the two Koreas over anti-DPRK propaganda leaflets distributed across the border by South Korean civic group activists, the DPRK has cut off all communication lines with South Korea and demolished the inter-Korean joint liaison office building at the DPRK's border town of Kaesong.