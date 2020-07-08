SEOUL, July 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said here on Wednesday that his country strongly supports cooperation between South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"The United States strongly supports inter-Korean cooperation, and we believe this plays an important component in creating a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula," Biegun told reporters in Seoul after talks with Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, according to Yonhap news agency.

"We look forward to fully supporting the government of (South) Korea as it advances its goals with North Korea (DPRK) in inter-Korean cooperation," the U.S. top nuclear envoy said.

His comment came as South Korea is seeking a U.S. support for the resumption of inter-Korean cooperation projects that have been suspended under international sanctions toward Pyongyang.

Biegun arrived here Tuesday for a three-day visit. Before the talks, he paid a courtesy call to South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and held a strategic dialogue with Cho Sei-young, South Korea's first vice foreign minister of South Korea.