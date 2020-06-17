China calls for peace, stability on Korean Peninsula

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- As a close neighbor, China always remains committed to sustained peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on the latest development on the peninsula.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) share the same ethnic origin and are parties directly concerned to the Korean Peninsula issue, Zhao said.

"As a close neighbor and friend, China always supports the reconciliation and cooperation between the DPRK and the ROK, and remains committed to sustained peace and stability on the peninsula," he said.

The ROK's Unification Ministry said on Tuesday the DPRK blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in the DPRK's border town of Kaesong.