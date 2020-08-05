Pic story of intangible cultural heritage inheritor of bian embroidery in Henan

Wang Suhua guides an apprentice at her company in Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, July 30, 2020. Wang Suhua, 85, a national-level intangible cultural heritage inheritor of bian embroidery, has been doing the work since 1957. By collecting ancient bian embroidery works and sorting out traditional embroidery skills in Song Dynasty, Wang and her workmates created more than ten new ways of stitches, and successfully made a bian embroidery masterpiece of the famous ancient painting "Along the River during the Qingming Festival" in 1959. In order to better pass down the craft, Wang set up a company after retiring in 1990. Over the past 30 years, she has trained more than 1,000 people for free who were impoverished, disabled or laid-off. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)