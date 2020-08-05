Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Gyms in Fuzhou attract more people as COVID-19 situation comes under control

(Xinhua)    09:01, August 05, 2020

An instructor demonstrates aerobotics in a gym in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 4, 2020. Many gyms have reopened in Fuzhou and attract more and more people as COVID-19 situation comes under control. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Full coverage

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York