Aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2020 shows water gushing out from the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. According to the Changjiang Water Resources Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources, reservoirs along the upper and middle reaches of Yangtze River, including the Three Gorges Dam and the Gezhou Dam, have held back over 30 billion cubic meters of floodwater since July this year. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)