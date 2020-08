Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2020 shows rice fields at Hujia Town of Panjin City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Panjin City has not only China's high-quality rice production base, but north China's larger river crab artificial incubation and breeding base. The city has developed a rice-crab commensal eco-agriculture mode that river crabs are bred in growing rice. This mode has created a new method for farmers planting rice to increase incomes. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)