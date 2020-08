Located in the Baishui River in Anshun, Guizhou province, the Huangguoshu Waterfalls Scenic Area consists of 18 different types of waterfalls that stretch for 20 kilometers.

Huangguoshu Waterfall is the largest waterfall in Asia and one of the most majestic in the world. With a height of 77.8 meters and a width of 101 meters, it is a magnificent sight to behold.