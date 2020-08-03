Xi’an: Rising aerospace hub in China

Xi’an, the capital city of 13 dynasties, was the starting point of the ancient Silk Road. Today, it has become a prominent tech hub, with its aerospace technologies taking the lead in Northwest China.

Established in 1965, the Sixth Academy of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation has designed and developed over 50 varieties of liquid propellant rocket engines, which have been used in the launch of both Chinese and foreign satellite and spacecraft.

“The aerospace industry can epitomize a nation’s capability in scientific research and technological development, and it is not only about rocket launches. Through the development of spacecraft, we have also made achievements in other scientific spheres, such as hazardous waste disposal technologies, which can benefit ordinary people,” said Suo Xiaoqiang, the academy’s chief economic manager, who added that other products, including intelligent instrument, special pumps and valves, are also proving very popular in the international market.

According to Suo, as a city that has many prestigious universities and research centers, Xi’an has provided the academy with talents and innovative ideas. With the city’s complete industrial chain and abundance of tech companies, interdisciplinary research and cooperation can further strengthen the development of China’s aerospace industry.

“Though China is a major power in aerospace technologies, we still have many technical problems that still need to be solved. We will continue to do our research, and more new technologies can be expected from us in the future,” he added.