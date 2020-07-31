Chinese mainland reports 127 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Friday that it received reports of 127 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Thursday, 123 of which were domestically transmitted.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 112 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and 11 were in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Thursday, the commission said.

One new suspected case, which was imported from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai.

On Thursday, 17 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Thursday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 84,292, including 684 patients who were still being treated, with 41 in severe condition.

Altogether 78,974 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease, the commission said.

Four new imported cases were reported on Thursday, of which three were reported in Guangdong Province, and one in Tianjin.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 2,063 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of the cases, 1,985 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 78 remained hospitalized with three in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

There were still two suspected COVID-19 cases, the commission said.

According to the commission, 18,461 close contacts were still under medical observation after 279 people were discharged from medical observation Thursday.

Also on Thursday, 11 new asymptomatic cases, including five from outside the mainland, were reported and 36 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 246 asymptomatic cases, including 93 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Thursday, 3,151 confirmed cases including 25 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 467 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,660 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 440 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.