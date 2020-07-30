Most young Chinese willing to take up new professions: survey

A new survey by China Youth Daily found that about 96.1 percent of young Chinese are willing to take up new professions, among whom 27.2 percent showed great interest in doing so.

Nine new professions, including blockchain technicians, online marketers, information security testers, online learning consultants and community health assistants, were given official recognition by China's human resources authority in early July.

Liu Chun, a sophomore majoring in data science and big data technology at a university in Beijing, plans to pursue a career in these fields after graduation.

"My major is newly set up, which enables me and my classmates to choose to be a big data analyst or a big data architect in the future," she said.

Among the 2,000 people surveyed, nearly 77 percent of the respondents deemed it necessary to fine-tune industry standards for new professions, while 67 percent believed universities will adjust their majors accordingly.

The development of new professions is bound to lead to the establishment of corresponding new majors at universities, which will relieve concerns about the development prospects of these professions, said Qu Ying, a university student in Beijing.

Of the surveyed, 45.8 percent are university students and 27.3 percent are candidates for this year's college entrance exam.