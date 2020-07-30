Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 105 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    11:27, July 30, 2020

Chinese health authority said Thursday that it received reports of 105 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, including 102 domestically transmitted cases and three imported ones.

Ninety-six of the 102 domestically transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, five in Liaoning Province, and one in Beijing Municipality, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, adding that one new suspected COVID-19 case imported from abroad was reported in Shanghai Municipality.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Wednesday.

Thirteen COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

As of Wednesday, the overall confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,165, including 574 patients who were still being treated, with 33 in severe condition.

Altogether 78,957 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

Provinces of Guangdong, Yunnan and Shaanxi each saw one new imported case on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 2,059 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 1,981 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 78 remained hospitalized, with two in serious condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

There were still two suspected COVID-19 cases, it added.

According to the commission, 18,353 close contacts were still under medical observation after 584 people were discharged from medical observation Wednesday.

