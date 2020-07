Women wearing Burang clothes are seen in Burang County of Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 28, 2020. Burang clothes, decorated with gold, silver, pearls and other jewels, has a history of more than 1,000 years. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

