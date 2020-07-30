Wuhan remove hospital facilities at makeshift hospital

Workers remove hospital facilities at the "Wuhan Livingroom" makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Workers began to remove hospital facilities at the "Wuhan Livingroom" makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province on Wednesday. Facilities in the makeshift hospital will be removed in two to three days and the place will be resumed to its original use as an exhibition center.

A worker removes hospital facilities at the "Wuhan Livingroom" makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)