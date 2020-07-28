Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Whole County of Mojiang Got Rid of Poverty

(People's Daily Online)    12:11, July 28, 2020

Mojiang Hani Autonomous County is one of the 88 national-level poverty-stricken counties in Yunnan Province. The county covers an area of 5,312 square kilometers, with mountainous areas accounting for 99.98%. It has jurisdiction over 12 towns, 3 townships, 168 villages (communities), and 369,700 people. There are 144 impoverished villages (57 deeply impoverished villages) and 24,518 households with 98,391 people registered as poverty-stricken in the county.

On May 17, 2020, the CPC Committee and the Government of Yunnan Province formally approved Mojiang County to withdraw from the ranks of poverty-stricken counties. The whole county finally had their “poverty hats” removed.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: DaiXiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York