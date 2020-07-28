Whole County of Mojiang Got Rid of Poverty

Mojiang Hani Autonomous County is one of the 88 national-level poverty-stricken counties in Yunnan Province. The county covers an area of 5,312 square kilometers, with mountainous areas accounting for 99.98%. It has jurisdiction over 12 towns, 3 townships, 168 villages (communities), and 369,700 people. There are 144 impoverished villages (57 deeply impoverished villages) and 24,518 households with 98,391 people registered as poverty-stricken in the county.

On May 17, 2020, the CPC Committee and the Government of Yunnan Province formally approved Mojiang County to withdraw from the ranks of poverty-stricken counties. The whole county finally had their “poverty hats” removed.