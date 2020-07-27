Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Xi to address AIIB annual meeting of board of governors: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    09:56, July 27, 2020

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has officially moved into its new headquarters in the Beijing Olympic Park in Chaoyang district, Beijing. Made up of five office buildings, it will be the permanent office for the AIIB. Construction of the headquarters was completed in October 2019. Photo: cnsphotos

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the fifth annual meeting of the board of governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.

The meeting will be held via video link, Hua said.

