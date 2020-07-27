Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Herdsmen gather at pasture for lost and found livestock in Gansu

(Xinhua)    16:58, July 27, 2020

Aerial photo taken on July 25, 2020 shows the pasture Qianyangya in Koce Township of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Since the 1980s, the pasture in Koce Township has been used as an area to reunite lost and found livestock with their owners. Once a year, local herdsmen gather here for one day to bring the livestock they have found while herding and look for their lost ones by identifying the body marks on cattle or sheep. The livestock can be brought home when their ownership is confirmed by most attendees. So far, over 20,000 lost and found livestock have returned to their owners. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)


