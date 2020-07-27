Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China issues guidelines for COVID-19 prevention, control in meat plants

(Xinhua)    11:14, July 27, 2020

China has released guidelines for COVID-19 prevention and control in meat processing plants in an effort to eliminate any potential risks of the virus spreading.

Meat plants should track workers' health conditions, report any potential infection risks and enhance their awareness of personal hygiene and protection, said the guidelines issued by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

While putting a whole-process product tracking system in place, meat processors should ask for certificates proving the meat is coronavirus-free when using imported supplies, the document said.

It also required the testing of environmental samples in processing facilities on a regular basis. Those in high- and medium-risk regions should test the environment for the novel coronavirus every day, and plants in other regions at least once a week.

The guidelines also laid out emergency response measures in case environmental samples test positive, or infections are confirmed.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York