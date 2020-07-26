Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:17, July 26, 2020

A staff member conducts disinfection at a hospital in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, 35 of which were domestically transmitted.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 22 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and 13 were in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Saturday, the commission said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York