Chinese mainland reports 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

A staff member conducts disinfection at a hospital in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, 35 of which were domestically transmitted.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 22 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and 13 were in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Saturday, the commission said.