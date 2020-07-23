Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
China's Dalian reports two more confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    16:14, July 23, 2020

The city of Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 12 asymptomatic cases on Thursday.

The city government told a press conference that the new cases were found after a locally transmitted case was reported on Wednesday, prompting the city to launch an epidemiological investigation into the patient's close contacts.

Luo Weixing, deputy secretary general of Dalian municipal government, said one of the three confirmed cases and all the asymptomatic cases were related to a factory of a seafood processing company.

The city has closed the factory and quarantined all its employees. Nucleic acid tests are being conducted on the company workers, facilities and surrounding areas.

Authorities said, starting from Thursday, the city will conduct nucleic acid testing on about 190,000 people in the Dalianwan area, where the plant is located, and two other residential communities.

