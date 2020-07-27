Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:01, July 27, 2020

The Chinese mainland reported four new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,049, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Two imported cases were reported in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday, while Fujian Province and Sichuan Province each saw one imported case, the commission said in its daily report.

Eighty imported COVID-19 cases remained hospitalized, with two in critical conditions, it said, adding that there were still three imported suspected cases.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York