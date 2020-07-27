Beijing reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

This marked that the Chinese capital city had not reported new confirmed locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases for 21 consecutive days. No new imported cases were reported either.

No new asymptomatic cases or suspected cases were reported on Sunday, and three patients were discharged from hospital after recovery, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 26, the city reported 335 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, of whom 39 were still hospitalized and 296 had been discharged from hospital after recovery. There were four asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, according to the commission.