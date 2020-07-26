Sales of top 10 Chinese-branded cars recover

A salesperson introduces the Hongqi HS5 model from FAW to customers at the 17th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin province, on July 13, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING -- Sales of top 10 Chinese-branded carmakers reached 4.36 million units during the first half of the year, data showed.

The figure accounted for 84.53 percent of the total sales of Chinese-branded cars, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The Shanghai-based SAIC Motor, Chongqing Changan Automobile, and Geely Auto ranked the top three in terms of sales volumes during the period.

China's auto industry has seen a wider recovery in recent months although the COVID-19 epidemic took its toll on the sector, said Fu Bingfeng, deputy secretary general of the association.

In the passenger car sub-sector, medium and high-end brands will likely fare well during the second half, while the demand for low-end cars will further shrink, leaving some manufacturers financially troubled, Fu said.