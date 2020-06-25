Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
China's auto imports, exports down 10 pct in May

(Xinhua)    15:22, June 25, 2020

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's automobile imports and exports fell 10 percent month on month in May, according to data provided by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The import and export volume totaled 8.33 billion U.S. dollars last month, down 36.9 percent year on year.

Imports plunged 47.2 percent year on year to 3.78 billion dollars, while exports decreased 24.6 percent from a year earlier to 4.55 billion dollars.

In terms of exports, Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp., Chery Automobile Co. and Changan Automobile Co. were among the country's top 10 car manufacturers during the first five months.

The top 10 carmakers saw their exports hit 284,000 units during the period, accounting for 87.8 percent of the industry's total.

