Ice cave offers cool experience in the high heat of summer

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    15:36, July 24, 2020

A tourist takes photos in the ice cave in Ningwu county, North China's Shanxi province. [Photo by Cao Jianguo/for chinadaily.com.cn]

As the nation experiences the scorching heat of summer, tourists can enjoy an extremely cool experience in an ice cave in Ningwu county, North China's Shanxi province.

The cave is at an altitude of 2,300 meters and is believed to have formed during an ice age 3 million years ago.

The cave features an icy wonderland, with the temperature remaining steady at about -6℃ all year round.

There are five levels in the underground cave and three have been developed.

Various marvelous shapes in the ice, such as icicles, icefalls and ice stalagmites, present a fairytale world to visitors.


