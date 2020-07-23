Yellow River’s beautiful scenery in Tangke

The Yellow River, called the Mother River of China, originates from the Bayankala Mountains in Qinghai Province and flows from west to east. The first bend of Yellow River is located at Tangke town in northwestern plateau of Southwest China's Sichuan province. After plunging through the Bayankela Valley, the yellow river slows down and takes a huge turn between Mount Animaze and Mount Xize. The turn is 443 kilometers long. It is the first bend of the yellow river from its origin. (Photo: China News Service/ An Yuan)