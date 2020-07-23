Xi inspects northeast China's Jilin Province

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about grain production, the protection and use of black soil at a demonstration zone for green food production in Lishu County of Siping City, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 22, 2020. Xi Jinping inspected Jilin Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

CHANGCHUN, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected northeast China's Jilin Province.

While visiting Lishu, a county in the city of Siping, Xi went to a demonstration zone for green food production and a farmers' cooperative to learn about grain production, the protection and use of black soil, as well as mechanized and large-scale farming.

Xi also visited the memorial hall for the Siping battle in the Chinese People's War of Liberation, and paid his tribute to revolutionary martyrs. Enditem