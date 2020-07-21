Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Ecological environment improves around Chagan Lake in NE China's Jilin

(Xinhua)    14:27, July 21, 2020

CHINA-JILIN-SONGYUAN-CHAGAN LAKE (CN)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2020 shows the wetlands around the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Great efforts have been made in recent years to restore the ecological environment around the lake. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York