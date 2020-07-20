Meishan Reservoir in Anhui increases flood discharge for flood prevention

Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2020 shows water gushing out from sluiceways of the Meishan Reservoir in Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province. The water level of Meishan Reservoir rose rapidly due to recent heavy rainfall and the reservoir increased its flood discharge for flood prevention. (Xinhua/Tang Yang)
