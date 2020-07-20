Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 20, 2020
Meishan Reservoir in Anhui increases flood discharge for flood prevention

(Xinhua)    09:38, July 20, 2020

CHINA-ANHUI-MEISHAN RESERVOIR-FLOOD CONTROL (CN)

Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2020 shows water gushing out from sluiceways of the Meishan Reservoir in Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province. The water level of Meishan Reservoir rose rapidly due to recent heavy rainfall and the reservoir increased its flood discharge for flood prevention. (Xinhua/Tang Yang)


