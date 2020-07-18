Flood prevention work in full swing along branch channel of Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows the river channel in Wangjiangjing Town, Xiuzhou District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The branch channel of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Xiuzhou District saw a high water level in recent days. Authorities are in full swing to ensure a safe flood season. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)



