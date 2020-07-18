Flood prevention work in full swing along branch channel of Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal

|Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows the river channel in Wangjiangjing Town, Xiuzhou District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The branch channel of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Xiuzhou District saw a high water level in recent days. Authorities are in full swing to ensure a safe flood season. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
