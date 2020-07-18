Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 18, 2020
Flood prevention work in full swing along branch channel of Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal

(Xinhua)    14:54, July 18, 2020
Flood prevention work in full swing along branch channel of Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal
Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows the river channel in Wangjiangjing Town, Xiuzhou District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The branch channel of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Xiuzhou District saw a high water level in recent days. Authorities are in full swing to ensure a safe flood season. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)


