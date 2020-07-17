Cutout photos of fans seen on stand at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo

A staff member puts a cutout photo of a fan on the stand at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16, 2020. Sao Paulo's regional football championship will resume on July 22. Matches will be played behind closed doors and under strict sanitary protocols. The Brazilian government reported on Thursday that the country has registered over 2 million cases of the novel coronavirus after 45,403 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, for a total of 2,012,151. According to the Ministry of Health, 1,322 deaths were recorded in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total to 76,688. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)