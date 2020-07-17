Beijing high school entrance examination begins

Examinees enter the exam site at the Beijing Zhongguancun High School in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2020. The high school entrance examination of Beijing began on Friday and will last until July 19. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Air China’s ARJ21-700 jet completes maiden flight
Fighting terrorism a common responsibility of international…
Beijing announces targeted countermeasures against anti-Chi…
China didn't create COVID-19 pandemic to attack America, sa…
Trump responsible for US coronavirus disaster: US media