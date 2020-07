A staff member holds a baby Tibetan antelope at the Zonag Lake protection station in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2020. Patrollers have rescued 11 baby Tibetan antelopes in the Hoh Xil national nature reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province this year, according to the Zonag Lake protection station. Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)