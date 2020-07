An artist plays a grid game with passers-by at the Royal Gallery of Saint Hubert in Brussels, Belgium, July 15, 2020. By always keeping a space apart from the others, troupe artists recently started to play a game with passers-by on grids marked on the ground in central Brussels. The game was designed to make people respect the rules of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)