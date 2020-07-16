Renmin University of China offers luggage mailing, depositing services to graduates

A teacher shows a graduate his personal belongings by checking through smartphone live-streaming before helping him pack luggage in a dormitory of Renmin University of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2020. To solve the luggage handling problem for graduates who couldn't return to school due to the coronavirus, the Renmin University of China recently has offered to provide luggage mailing and depositing services to this year's nearly 8,000 graduates. Teachers here would contact graduates in advance and help pack their luggage through live-streaming with them to ensure that all their personal belongings are picked up. They would then help mail or deposit luggage for the graduates. By now, the university has packed about 50,000 luggage for 4,115 graduates, and 18,000 of them were deposited. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)