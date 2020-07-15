Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020
Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 3,406,945 in U.S.

(Xinhua)    16:42, July 15, 2020

U.S.-COVID-19-CONFIRMED CASES

Electronic screen shows hand-sanitizing instructions outside a shopping mall which is still closed to in-store shoppers in New York, the United States, July 14, 2020. The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 3.4 million on Tuesday, reaching 3,406,945 as of 4:38 p.m. local time (2038 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose to 136,244, according to the CSSE. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)


