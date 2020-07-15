Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020
France celebrates Bastille Day with little fanfare amid pandemic

(Xinhua)    10:52, July 15, 2020

Helicopters fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the Bastille Day celebration at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 14, 2020. Without the traditional military parade down the famous avenue of the Champs Elysees and public celebration, French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday presided over the Bastille Day ceremony overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis. For this year's celebration, the military parade, which traditionally attracted huge crowds, was cancelled for the first time since 1945 and replaced by a downsized defile in the Place de la Concorde square in central Paris. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)


