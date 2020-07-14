Old camel treks 100 kilometers back home after being sold

Recent photos of an old camel trekking to its old home after being sold over half a year earlier have pulled the heart strings of many herdsmen in north China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

(Photo/People's Daily App)

The camel was sold by its former owner in Qiandamen gacha (gacha is a village-level administrative area in Inner Mongolia), Huogeqi sumu (town), Wulatehou banner (county), Bayan Nur of Inner Mongolia to a herdsman who raises camels in Wugai sumu of Wulatehou banner last autumn.

Unaccustomed to the new environment, the camel decided to embark on the journey back to its old owner’s home on June 27.

(Photo/People's Daily App)

The camel trekked across mountains and rivers, climbed over fences, and crossed expressways to get to its destination. After traveling more than 100 kilometers, the camel arrived at the house of a herdsman in Bayinwenduer gacha of Bayan Nur, scarred and wounded, on July 3.

(Photo/People's Daily App)

The kindhearted herdsman fed it grain and grass, dressed its wounds and let the camel live with the family’s other camels before its owner came to collect it.

The buyer in Wugai sumu soon found the camel and brought it back.

(Photo/People's Daily App)

(Photo/People's Daily App)

The original owners of the old camel, Temuer and his wife Naren, were filled with sorrow and anxiety when they saw photos taken by a passerby showing the old camel walking home by itself.

(Photo/People's Daily App)

On June 8, the couple found the buyer and brought the old camel back to their home. They decided to take good care of it for the rest of its life.