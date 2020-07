People walk across a street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 12, 2020. In the past week, the number of new cases in British Columbia has increased steadily. On July 10, provincial health officials announced 25 new cases, the biggest increase since early May. A UBC expert says there is a possibility B.C. could return to lockdown conditions if COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)