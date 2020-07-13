Armed policemen move sand bags for dyke reinforcement in Poyang County, Jiangxi

Armed policemen move sand bags for dyke reinforcement in Poyang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 12, 2020. Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake located in the eastern province of Jiangxi, has seen its water level rise to a record high on Sunday, according to the provincial department of water resources. At around 12:00 a.m. Sunday, the water level at the lake's Xingzi hydrological station rose to 22.53 meters, 0.01 meters higher than the record in 1998, and continued going up, said the department. (Photo by Cao Xianxun/Xinhua)