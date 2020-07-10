Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Friday that it received reports of four new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Thursday and all of them were imported.

Shanxi Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Liaoning Province and Shanghai Municipality each reported one imported case, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Three new suspected cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

On Thursday, 19 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 1,962 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 1,891 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 71 remained hospitalized, with no one in serious conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,585 including 342 patients who were still being treated, with four in severe conditions.

Altogether 78,609 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

The commission said eight people, including five from outside the mainland, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 3,796 close contacts were still under medical observation after 311 people were discharged from medical observation Thursday.

Also on Thursday, three new asymptomatic cases, all imported ones, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 113 asymptomatic cases, including 82 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Thursday, 1,365 confirmed cases including seven deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 449 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,176 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 438 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.