China refutes Pompeo's accusations on COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday refuted United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks in which he claimed China had not told the world the truth about COVID-19, saying the remarks had once again exposed Pompeo's nature of lying and cheating.

"Speaking of credibility, the United States, under the banner of 'America first', had repeatedly deserted its own international commitments and obligations, frequently withdrawn from treaties and quit international organizations, and had become the biggest troublemaker in recent years," said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a news briefing.

"Speaking of facts, I want to ask if the U.S. government could tell the truth and explain to the U.S. people and the international community issues including the Fort Detrick bio-lab, and the EVALI and its biological laboratories worldwide," he said.

"Speaking of accountability, the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has surpassed 3 million, with over 130,000 deaths, and the U.S. government bears unshirkable responsibility for this," said the spokesperson.

"Under all these circumstances, I can not figure out why people like Pompeo are still shamelessly yakking about credibility, facts, and accountability," Zhao said, adding that China urged the U.S. to listen to the voices of strong opposition to its frequent withdrawal from treaties and organizations.

"After the outbreak of COVID-19, China informed the World Health Organization promptly. The timeline announced by the two sides clearly lists the relevant facts, and can be verified by each other," Zhao said, stressing that fabricating facts and shifting blame can not hide mistakes the U.S. government has made in handling the pandemic.

"It will only let the world realize the hypocrisy, arrogance, and ignorance of some people in the United States," he said.